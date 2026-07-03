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Latest Stories
Music
Majid Jordan, dvsn and Jessie Reyez Will Headline a Brand New Music Festival in Vancouver
Vancouver is getting a brand new music festival and the inaugural lineup includes Majid Jordan, dvsn, Jessie Reyez and K-Os.
jayemkayem3265 days ago