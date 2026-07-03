Earlier this week, word hit the Internet that Rob da Bank has returned to curate the massive soundtrack for Microsoft's Forza Horizon 2. At over 150 tracks, the soundtrack is double the size of the first edition, and features material from a number of acts we love, as well as imprints we cover. Aside from Ninja Tune and Innovative Leisure getting in on it, Rob called on Hospital Records to craft their own radio station for the game, appropriately-titled Hospital Records Radio.khrisd
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Back in the sack for another edition of the Best Mixes from the week that was. We left you hanging last weekend, but with Labor Day giving us one extra day to get down, we had to make sure you had your fill from this past week. Everything from huge festival sets and club night promos to radio mixes and other assorted freakfests. More music than you can shake a tailfeather at... or something.khrisd
Stacked lineups at festivals can be a gift and a curse. Sure, you have the opportunity to see a grip of today's brightest talents mixing the freshestjakel
What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next weekandroids