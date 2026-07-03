The Swedish soccer legend turned Fox Sports analyst is the breakout media star of the 2026 World Cup.Jamie Barton
Featured
Learn about Inter Milan's new logo and kit with images from a recent game in Philadelphia.Cedar Pasori
The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick
Sports
Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen