The popular streaming platform has a lot of good stuff, so we boiled it down to some of the greatest watches for your convenience this August 2024Karla Rodriguez
Featured
Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.Marc Griffin
From action, comedy, animation and beyond, here are the year's 15 best movies ranked.Yasmeen Hamadeh
The deal that brought Spider-Man to the MCU may be over. Here's how it came together and why it fell apart.William Goodman