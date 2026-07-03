Matt Fine, the new president of former streetwear mega-retailer Karmaloop, reveals an exclusive En Noir release and collaborations with other designersComplex
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After skyrocketing to the top of the fashion world, En Noir took an indefinite hiatus. Designer Rob Garcia discusses the break for the first time ever, and what’s next for the luxury streetwear brand.Karizza Sanchez
Ten fashion designers give their rules and advice on how to succeed in the industry.Mikelle Street
The dark, gothic label did not disappoint.James Harris