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Greenhouse x Adidas AM4Platanos (Stylized)
Sneakers

Adidas Made New SpeedFactory Sneakers for Hispanic Heritage Month

Adidas has a new Hispanic Heritage Month collection in collaboration with Foot Locker incubator Greenhouse. Find the release date and more info here.

Riley Jones2473 days ago
Adidas Speedfactory AM4 'Avengers Pack'
Sneakers

Adidas Is Dropping More Sneakers to Celebrate 'Avengers: Endgame'

Adidas has released two pairs of the Speedfactory AM4 inspired by Thanos and Captain Marvel to celebrate the theatrical release of 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Mike DeStefano2639 days ago
Foot Locker x Adidas Speedfactory AM4ATL 5
Sneakers

Foot Locker Is Releasing a Special Edition Adidas Speedfactory

Foot Locker is releasing a special edition Adidas Speedfactory in honor of the Pro Bowl.

Mike DeStefano2733 days ago
Kwasi x Adidas
Sneakers

How ASAP Ferg's Stylist Got His Own Adidas Collab

Kwasi Kessie, stylist to ASAP Ferg and Sheck Wes got to design his own Adidas Speedfactory AM4 after his hometown of Harlem, New York.

Michael Conway2779 days ago
Adidas Speedfactory AM4BSBL 4
Sneakers

Adidas Celebrates Boston Red Sox World Series Win

Adidas is celebrating the Boston Red Sox winning the 2018 World Series Championship with a special Speedfactory AM4BSBL.

Mike DeStefano2818 days ago
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Atmos x Adidas Speedfactory AM4 (Pair)
Sneakers

Atmos Is Releasing Its Own Adidas AM4

Atmos is releasing a special version of the Adidas AM4 exclusively at the fifth annual Atmoscon in Shibuya. The shoe is limited to only 500 total pairs.

Mike DeStefano2846 days ago
Overkill x Adidas AM4 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Adidas' New AM4 Sneaker Is Limited to 300 Pairs

Adidas has new Speedfactory AM4 sneakers made in collaboration with Berlin retailer Overkill. Find the release date and more info here.

Riley Jones2849 days ago
Adidas Speedfactory AM4TKY (Lateral)
Sneakers

Adidas Takes Its Speedfactory Sneakers to Tokyo

The release date and launch details for Adidas' latest Speedfactory sneakers, the AM4TKY for Tokyo. Local runners helped with the design of the upper to create a shoe suited for the city's terrain.

Riley Jones2865 days ago
Adidas Speedfactory AM4NHL Washington Capitals EE9618 6
Sneakers

Adidas Celebrates Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup Win

Adidas created limited edition pairs of the Speedfactory AM4NHL to celebrate the Washington Capitals winning the Stanley Cup.

Mike DeStefano2961 days ago
Adidas Speedfactory AM4NYC Release Date Beauty Profile
Sneakers

Adidas Ready to Run NYC with Latest SpeedFactory Sneakers

The Adidas AM4NYC will release on April 26, 2018.

Brandon Richard3005 days ago
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Adidas AM4NYC Logo
Sneakers

Adidas Will Release the SpeedFactory AM4NYC Next Week

The release date and details for the Adidas SpeedFactory AM4NYC (Adidas Made for NYC) sneakers.

Riley Jones3012 days ago
Adidas Speedfactory AM4 'London'
Sneakers

Adidas SpeedFactory Wins German Innovation Award

Adidas' robot-powered SpeedFactory wins the German Innovation Award 2018 in the Large Enterprises category.

Riley Jones3013 days ago
Adidas Futurecraft MFG
Sneakers

Adidas Unveils First Futurecraft Shoe Made in Germany

A game-changer for adidas sneaker production.

Brendan Dunne3586 days ago
adidas SPEEDFACTORY Atlanta United States Sneaker Prduction
Sneakers

Adidas Makes Move to Begin Producing Sneakers in the United States

Adidas' Atlanta-based SPEEDFACTORY will create new jobs.

Brandon Richard3628 days ago

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