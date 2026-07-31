South Korea Gender Politics

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Bae In-gyu wearing a black cap and white shirt stands against a black curtain backdrop.
Pop Culture

Bae In-gyu, Leader of South Korea Anti-Feminist Group, Found Dead at 36

The far-right YouTuber was previously described as "South Korea's answer to Andrew Tate."

Alex Ocho3 hours ago

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