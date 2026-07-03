36 years since the first FINAL FANTASY hit the NES, the fantasy franchise launches its 16th mainline instalment.James Keith
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We got to play an early demo of Square Enix's 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy,' which allows players to play as Star-Lord while coaching the squad.Kevin Wong
After being postponed last year because of the COVID-19, the biggest gaming event of the year has finally returned in an all-digital version.Joe Price
Here's our hands-on preview of the upcoming 'Marvel's Avengers' video game from the New York Comic-Con 2019 floor.Kevin L. Clark