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Bassnectar Announces "Noise vs. Beauty" Tour
After a six-month break from touring and time to rejuvenate, the day has finally come and we have a new Bassnectar album to celebrate and bask in and
Sizzla - "Blessed (Son Of Kick Remix)"
This dancehall revival is incredibly refreshing. Some of our favorite vocalists from years past are throwing their hats into the mix and connecting t
Son Of Kick's "Black Towel" Video is the Weirdest Thing You Will See On The Internet Today
If you feel unsafe about abnormal things (or if you're prone to seizures), you can feel free to click the "back" button on your browser. But if you'r
Son of Kick ft. Jenna G & Marger - "Reloaded (AC Slater Remix)"
Earlier this week, we let you know that Son of Kick had a new release, "Reloaded," on the way via Smog. At the time we had no clue that AC Slater, one
Son of Kick ft. Jenna G - "Reloaded"
Back in June, Son of Kick touched down on our mix series to support his Shoot People single, and it looks like he's back with another beast in the form of "Reloaded," his new single for Smog. While there's a version with Marger on it, this version is the one with just Jenna G belting out over this triumphant number. This one drops and its all business; we can see ourselves going ham when that bass kicks in the club. Get up on this one ASAP, as it drops on September 24 (aka Tuesday).
The Best Mixes of the Week
There's something to be said for the healing power of music; if you're in a more depressed state, a great mix can totally rearrange your mood, or will help you calm yourself. Mixes can push your moods, and we hope that the power that a great DJ wields is being noticed.
DAD Mix 025: Son Of Kick
Back in 2011, Son Of Kick put together a massive bass bomb entitled Full Bass Jacket. Dude went in with the bass-fueled bangers, and since his new EP
Preview the "Street Bass Bootlegs Vol. 3" Compilation
Tomorrow, Dev79 will present the third installment of the Street Bass Bootlegs series. When we talk about hip-hop and r&b meshing with bass music, these are the kinds of compilations that properly execute those ideas. Featured on this project are Starkey, Dev79, rar Kelly, King, Distal, Bombé, El Carnicero, and more, with both remixes and original tracks in the "street bass" vein.