Soccer Transfers

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Sports

LeBron James, Draymond Green, and More React to Kylian Mbappé’s Record Offer

The contract offer is only for one year, making the reported $772 million amount even more jarring.

Mark Elibert1088 days ago
Sports

Mario Balotelli's New AC Milan Contract Bans Him from Having Extravagant Haircuts

After the year he had at Liverpool, you can't blame Balotelli's new club for trying to make sure nothing goes wrong this time.

Jack Stanley3978 days ago
Sports

Raheem Sterling's Agent Says £900,000 a Week Wouldn't Be Enough to Keep the Player at Liverpool

Raheem Sterling's contract saga at Liverpool is about to turn ugly.

Corey Pellatt4075 days ago
Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Fuels Speculation of a Move to MLS by Applying for a U.S. Visa

Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic about to make a sensational move to Major League Soccer?

Corey Pellatt4119 days ago

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