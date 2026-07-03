Featured
Messi to Al Hilal? Mbappé to Real Madrid? The transfer window is here. We predict the next club for some of the biggest names in football.Patrick Smith
We outlined the scenarios of how it would be so much more intriguing for the NBA to adopt soccer's best practices regarding free agency and player movement.Patrick Smith
The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick
Sports
Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen