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Nike Sues Over Satan Sneakers by Lil Nas X and MSCHF

Nike is suing MSCHF over the Satan-themed Air Max 97 collaboration with Lil Nas X that features human blood mixed with red ink in its Air unit.

Ben Felderstein1936 days ago
Offset Shows Off 1 of 1 Travis Scott Jordans and His Extremely Rare Sneaker Rotation
Sneakers

Offset Shows Off 1 of 1 Travis Scott Jordans and His Extremely Rare Sneaker Rotation

Offset joins Complex's Joe La Puma for the latest episode of Sneaker Stories to talk about his latest pickups, acquiring rare grails, and the time Cardi B showed off his sneaker closet.

Complex1971 days ago
Faze Rug Shows Off His Rare Off White, Gucci and More On Sneaker Stories
Sneakers

Faze Rug Shows Off His Rare Off White, Gucci and More On Sneaker Stories

Faze Rug joins Complex’s Joe La Puma on the latest episode of Sneaker Stories and talks about RiceGum introducing him to hypebeast sneakers, his favorite Off White sneakers and his Dior sneakers getting ruined.

Complex2083 days ago
La La Anthony Shows Off Dior x Air Jordans, Ben & Jerry's Nike SBs, and More On Sneaker Stories
Sneakers

La La Anthony Shows Off Dior x Air Jordans, Ben & Jerry's Nike SBs, and More On Sneaker Stories

La La Anthony connects with Complex's Joe La Puma on Sneaker Stories and talks about her favorite sneakers growing up, flexes Dior x Air Jordan 1s, Ben & Jerry's x Nike SBs, and talks about why she regrets wearing sneaker wedges.

Complex2153 days ago
Lil Yachty Shows Off Rare Jordan 1s, Off White Air Force 1s and Unreleased Sean Wotherspoon Collabs
Sneakers

Lil Yachty Shows Off Rare Jordan 1s, Off White Air Force 1s and Unreleased Sean Wotherspoon Collabs on Sneaker Stories

Former Sneaker Shopping guest Lil Yachty joins Complex's Joe La Puma on the latest episode of Sneaker Stories and talks about buying original 1985 Jordan 1s, his favorite Air Force 1s and the fake pair of Jordan’s he got as a kid.

Complex2160 days ago
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Quavo Shows Off Dior Air Jordan 1s, Rare Nike SB Dunks, and Oregon Air Jordans On Sneaker Stories
Sneakers

Quavo Shows Off Dior Air Jordan 1s, Rare Nike SB Dunks, and Oregon Air Jordans On Sneaker Stories

Former Sneaker Shopping guest Quavo joins Complex's Joe La Puma on the latest episode of Sneaker Stories and talks about some of his first Air Jordans, his current sneaker rotation, his love of Nike Dunks, and why he likes the Dior x Air Jordan 1s.

Complex2167 days ago
Lil Tecca Shows Off His Favorite Sneakers, Talks Off Whites and Nike Mags On Sneaker Stories
Sneakers

Lil Tecca Shows Off His Favorite Sneakers, Talks Off Whites and Nike Mags On Sneaker Stories

Sneaker Shopping guest and multi-platinum rapper Lil Tecca talks about his current sneaker rotation, a pair of Nike Kevin Durants he had when he was young, and tells why the Nike MAG is his grail.

Complex2174 days ago
NLE Choppa Talks His First Pair, Must Haves And The Sneakers He’s Ruined On Sneaker Stories
Sneakers

NLE Choppa Talks His First Pair, Must Haves And The Sneakers He’s Ruined On Sneaker Stories

In the premiere episode of the series Sneaker Stories with Complex's Joe La Puma, multi-platinum rapper NLE Choppa tells the stories behind his past and present favorite sneakers.

Complex2181 days ago

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