Sneaker-Room

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sneaker Room x Adidas Adistar Control 5
Sneakers

Puerto Rico Inspires Sneaker Room's New Adidas Adistar Control 5 Collab

Here's how to buy the Sneaker Room x Adidas Adistar Control 5.

Victor Deng74 days ago
Anta Kai 2 'Mother's Day'
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving and Anta's Next Mother's Day Sneaker Releases This Week

Where to buy the 'Mother's Day' Anta Kai 2.

Victor Deng444 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 108: Sneaker Room’s Suraj Reveals What It’s Like to Work With Kyrie Irving

In episode 108 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys are joined by Sneaker Room owner Suraj to talk about what it's like to work with Kyrie Irving.

Complex1631 days ago
Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 'Mom' (Group)
Sneakers

Sneaker Room Is Releasing a New 'Mom' Nike Kyrie Collab

New Jersey retailer Sneaker Room collaborates with Nike Basketball on new Kyrie 7 'Mom' sneakers for a good cause. Find release date &amp; more info here.

Riley Jones1645 days ago
Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 6 'Mom' (Black Pair)
Sneakers

Sneaker Room's New Kyrie 'Mom' Collab Drops This Week

New Jersey boutique Sneaker Room is collaborating with Nike on three new Kyrie 6 'Mom' shoes for a good cause. Find release date info and more here.

Riley Jones2095 days ago
Advertisement
DJ Khaled Holding Jordans
Sneakers

DJ Khaled's Sneaker Closet Can Be Yours for $8 Million

DJ Khaled is selling his $8 million waterfront mansion in Miami. It includes his massive sneaker closet, a home theater, pool, personal dock, and more.

Mike DeStefano2766 days ago
Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 Mom Release Date 2
Sneakers

How to Buy Kyrie Irving's Limited Edition 'Mom' Sneakers

The 'Mom' Nike Kyrie 3 pays homage to the late mothers of Kyrie Irving and Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman.

Brandon Richard3151 days ago
Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 Mom Release Date Tongue
Sneakers

Sneaker Room and Nike Made a Kyrie 3 for Mom

Sneaker Room and Nike Basketball are releasing a Kyrie 3 paying tribute to moms.

Brandon Richard3171 days ago
Sneaker Room Nike Air Money Breast Cancer Awareness
Sneakers

Reggie Miller's Nikes Return for Breast Cancer Awareness Release

Release date info for the Nike Air Get Money x Sneaker Room 'Breast Cancer Awareness' pairs.

Brendan Dunne3189 days ago
Sneaker Room Opens the Doors to Its New Jersey Flagship
Sneakers

Sneaker Room Opens the Doors to Its New Jersey Flagship

A new spot for Jersey sneakerheads to shop.

Brandon Richard3656 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App