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Jeremy Sallee, Puma’s head of basketball footwear design, talks about the upcoming Puma RS-Dreamer Proto basketball sneaker, working with J. Cole, & more.Tim Newcomb
Sneaker design veterans Wilson Smith, D'Wayne Edwards, and more on the best steps to becoming a sneaker designer, including schooling, internships, drawing.Tim Newcomb
Supreme's collaboration with Nike on the Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus was something that no one saw coming. Designed in 2003, the sneaker was created by legendary designer Steven Smith, who's worked with Reebok, Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and more. Here's his story about how the show came to light.Matt Welty
FIT and Complex have gone together to present a course on sneaker culture. Here's why you should sign up.Matt Welty