Sneaker Designers

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Christian Tresser
Sneakers

Air Max 97 Designer Christian Tresser Announces Return to Nike

Tresser is joining Jordan Brand as its senior expert designer.

Victor Deng269 days ago
Reebok 3D Opus Conversation
Sneakers

How Reebok Created Its Most Groundbreaking Running Sneakers

The Reebok Instapump Fury is one of the most revolutionary and scary running designs. Here's how it informed the brand's past and present.

Sole Collector2846 days ago
Nike ACG Logo
Sneakers

Why Nike's ACG Co-Founder Wanted to End the Line

Nike ACG co-founder sat down with Germany's 'Sneaker Fanten' to discuss the history of the outdoor label.

Mike DeStefano3068 days ago
Adidas Equipment Logo
Sneakers

Applications Have Opened For the 2018 Adidas Design Academy

Applications have opened for the 2018 Adidas Design Academy.

Mike DeStefano3094 days ago
adidas Stan Smith
Sneakers

Adidas Is Recruiting Young Footwear Designers

Adidas is recruiting young designers for its academy.

Amir Ismael3391 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans Announces $50,000 Sneaker Design Winners

See the Vans Custom Culture 2016 winners here.

Riley Jones3689 days ago
PENSOLE World Sneaker Championship
Sneakers

Watch The First Round of the World Sneaker Championship Tonight

Sneaker designers compete to have a shoe sold at Foot Locker.

Sole Collector3778 days ago

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