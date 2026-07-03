Sneaker-Crime

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Zadeh Kicks
Sneakers

Zadeh Kicks Sentenced to Prison for $80 Million in Bank and Wire Fraud

Sneaker reseller Michael Malekzadeh was sentenced to 70 months of federal prison.

Victor Deng191 days ago
SoleFly x Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

Large Shipment of SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Stolen

SoleFly confirms that shipments of its Jordan 3 collab were stolen in transit.

Victor Deng255 days ago
LAPD $1.4 Stolen Nikes and Items
Sneakers

Police Seize $1.4 Million Worth of Stolen Nikes and Items in LA Home

Over $1 million in Nikes and items stolen from train cargo were recovered by the LAPD.

Victor Deng280 days ago
Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

Nearly $2 Million Worth of Nike Shoes Stolen in Train Heists

The stolen sneakers included the unreleased Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4.

Victor Deng508 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Stolen Warehouse
Sneakers

Man Arrested in Connection to $1 Million in Stolen Nike and New Balance Shoes

The authorities arrested Erick Lujano Bautista in connection to the stolen sneakers.

Victor Deng527 days ago
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Air Jordan 11 Train Heist
Sneakers

Arrest Made in $200,000 Air Jordan Train Heist

One of the shoes recovered by police includes the 'Columbia' Air Jordan 11.

Victor Deng598 days ago
Looters seen stealing from the Jordan store in Los Angeles.
Sneakers

Jordan Store in Los Angeles Looted Following World Series Win

Among widespread crimes across the city last night.

Victor Deng624 days ago
Full Circle ATL
Sneakers

Over $100,000 Worth of Items Stolen from Atlanta Consignment Store

Full Circle ATL was targeted in an alleged smash-and-grab robbery.

Victor Deng654 days ago
One of the Nike Foamposite One PEs that were reportedly stolen from Penny Hardaway
Sneakers

Thief Steals Rare Nike Foamposite PEs From Penny Hardaway's Porch

The crook reportedly got away with 26 pairs.

Victor Deng694 days ago
Sneakers

Alleged Nike Theft Ring Exposed in New Report

Detectives reveal how criminals redirected stolen products to LA.

Victor Deng872 days ago
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Sneakers

$5 Million of Stolen Nike Products Recovered by LAPD

Man arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Victor Deng899 days ago
Sneakers

Round Two Chicago Targeted in 'Crash and Grab' Robbery Spree

The latest in a string of similar incidents in the city.

Victor Deng990 days ago
Sneakers

Thieves Use SUV to Steal $100,000 of Items at Chicago Sneaker Store

"You put so much time and money into your store, someone just comes in overnight and takes your dream away," the owner said.

Victor Deng996 days ago
Sneakers

Chicago Police Find Nearly $5 Million Worth of Stolen Sneakers & Streetwear

The stolen goods include items from Nike, Supreme, Adidas and more.

Victor Deng1011 days ago
Nike Shoe Box
Sneakers

Former LaserShip Manager Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nike Sneakers

Confirming every sneakerhead's suspicion, a former LaserShip warehouse manager has pleaded guilty to stealing Nike sneakers while working for the company.

Brandon Richard1289 days ago
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Zadeh Kicks Sneaker Ponzi Scheme
Sneakers

Zadeh Kicks' Remaining Sneakers Are Up for Sale on Ebay

Michael Malekzadeh's defunct business Zadeh Kicks is selling its remaining sneaker inventory on eBay after the owner was charged with fraud.

Riley Jones1309 days ago
People wearing protective masks walk past a Foot Locker store
Sneakers

FedEx Driver Allegedly Steals $96,000 Worth of Foot Locker Products

A FedEx driver has been hit with two criminal charges after allegedly stealing $96,000 worth of products from Foot Locker. Read the full story here.

Riley Jones1380 days ago
Zadeh Kicks Sneaker Ponzi Scheme
Sneakers

Zadeh Kicks' Lawyers Need Help Selling His 60,000-Sneaker Inventory

Zadeh Kicks' lawyers are looking to help in liquidating nearly 60,000 sneakers to help raise funds for the victims involved in the sneaker Ponzi scheme.

Victor Deng1394 days ago

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