Snacked-Show

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

K-Pop's Favorite Snacks: TWICE, Jeon Somi, aespa, and (G)I-DLE Share Their Top Picks | Snacked
Music

K-Pop's Favorite Snacks: TWICE, Jeon Somi, aespa, and (G)I-DLE Share Their Top Picks | Snacked

Ever wonder what your favorite K-pop artists like to snack on? Here, TWICE, Jeon Somi, aespa, and (G)I-DLE share their go-to chips, candies, and chocolates. Fro

Complex997 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App