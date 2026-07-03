For the 30th anniversary of its release, we got Havoc, Prodigy, Q-Tip, and everyone else involved to tell the stories behind Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous.'Insanul Ahmed
Featured
Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.Complex Staff
Music
Group Members, Hip-Hop Historians, and More Mourn the Death of Rap Pioneer Jalal Mansur Nuriddin
The Last Poets member and hip-hop pioneer has died at 74. Dream Hampton, Last Poets band members, and hip-hop fans mourn him on social media.Marco Margaritoff
As we approach Taurus season and adjust to a new moon, let’s take a look at some of the best astrology references in rap songs. From Leos to Pisces, there’s a lyric out there for (almost) everybody.Carolyn Bernucca