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Rroid Drazr ft. Jay Jacob - "The Afterparty (Smookie Illson Remix)"
Smookie Illson is a collaborative duo that we don't know much about personally, and honestly we're not really stressed about the lack of information.
PREMIERE: D.O.D. - "Bananas (Smookie Illson Remix)"
This is the first time that DAD has posted anything about D.O.D., and we're probably horrible for that. He's a sick producer from the U.K. that's put
Listen to Top Billin's "Motivation 808" Compilation
This is one of the coolest lineups I've seen on a compilation in quite some time. Tracks from Notixx, Watapachi, Smookie Illson, Omeguh, Knuckle Children, and a stack of others from the Motivation 808 release on Top Billin have been expertly mixed by Hydraulix. These producers have different styles and influences, but heavy bass is the constant.
The Best Mixes of the Week
Recap this week's journeys by DJ, with everyone from A-Trak and Dirty South Joe to RL Grime and Cosmo Baker giving us their feelings through sound.
PREMIERE Smookie Illson - "First Bass" Mixtape
Three-day weekends are always crazy. You're either on your way back from some debauchery or you're sitting around, trying to get into some debauchery.