Smookie Illson

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Music

Rroid Drazr ft. Jay Jacob - "The Afterparty (Smookie Illson Remix)"

Smookie Illson is a collaborative duo that we don't know much about personally, and honestly we're not really stressed about the lack of information.

nappy4491 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: D.O.D. - "Bananas (Smookie Illson Remix)"

This is the first time that DAD has posted anything about D.O.D., and we're probably horrible for that. He's a sick producer from the U.K. that's put

nappy4566 days ago
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Music

Listen to Top Billin's "Motivation 808" Compilation

This is one of the coolest lineups I've seen on a compilation in quite some time. Tracks from Notixx, Watapachi, Smookie Illson, Omeguh, Knuckle Children, and a stack of others from the Motivation 808 release on Top Billin have been expertly mixed by Hydraulix. These producers have different styles and influences, but heavy bass is the constant.

nappy4765 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

Recap this week's journeys by DJ, with everyone from A-Trak and Dirty South Joe to RL Grime and Cosmo Baker giving us their feelings through sound.

androids4891 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE Smookie Illson - "First Bass" Mixtape

Three-day weekends are always crazy. You're either on your way back from some debauchery or you're sitting around, trying to get into some debauchery.

androids4897 days ago
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