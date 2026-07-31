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Latest Stories
Music
Slipknot Confirms Split With Former DJ Sid Wilson: 'We Wish Him the Best'
The metal giants have confirmed they've parted ways with Wilson just weeks after rumors surfaced that he had been kicked out the band.
Jaelani Turner-Williams2 hours ago