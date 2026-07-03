Slim The Mobster

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Music

Slim The Mobster Calls 50 Cent A "Gay" FBI Informant

Slim went off on Twitter today.

Andrew Martin5086 days ago
Music

Will Lil Wayne Appear on Dr. Dre's "Detox?"

According to Slim The Mobster he will.

Matt Cole5281 days ago
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Music

Slim the Mobster Reveals Title of His Debut Album

The rapper is only a few songs in and already decided on a title.

Matt Cole5338 days ago
Music

Video: Slim The Mobster f/ Nikki Grier "Dreaming"

You can take him out of the hood but can't take the hood out of him.

Complex5345 days ago
Music

Video: Slim The Mobster Speaks On Dr. Dre's Break From Music and "Detox"

Maybe we get the album before his break after all.

Complex5356 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Slim The Mobster "War Music"

Executive produced by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Sha Money XL.

Jacob Moore5364 days ago
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Music

Exclusive Tracklist: Slim The Mobster "War Music"

Check out the details on the Aftermath artist's upcoming tape.

Jacob Moore5369 days ago
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Music

Video: Slim The Mobster f/ Yummy Bingham "F*** You"

He's giving a middle finger to the haters.

Complex5378 days ago
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Music

Listen: Slim The Mobster "Gun Play"

Another one from the forthcoming mixtape, executive produced by Dre and Snoop.

Jacob Moore5383 days ago
Music

Video: Slim The Mobster "South Central Blues"

The Aftermath artist drops some visuals off.

Jacob Moore5386 days ago
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Listen: Slim The Mobster f/ Kendrick Lamar "Whose House"

Dre's chosen ones collaborate over production by Boi-1da.

Jacob Moore5390 days ago
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Music

Listen: Slim The Mobster f/ Prodigy "Marta"

Aftermath's new artist gears up for a mixtape.

Complex5392 days ago

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