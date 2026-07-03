Sleepy Tom

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We stay on the prowl for remixes, and this week we were blessed. A slew of alternate takes were ripe for the picking, and pick we did. Dig into everything from classic acid rave and cool drum & bass to trap and throwback UK garage, among other sounds.
khrisd
Tricks might be for kids, but remixes are for DADs. We're just suckers for a solid rerub. This week we've got everything from thunderous Jersey club to light and airy house. Here are this week's best remixes.
khrisd
One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.
khrisd

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Premiere: Sleepy Tom Preps For Fool's Gold Day Off in Miami With A Special Pillowcast

Sleepy Tom digs into the archives for a special Pillowcast for Fool's Gold Miami.

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PREMIERE: Sleepy Tom's Pillowcast #3

As much as we love shining our androids headlights on the underground and unsigned, there’s still something to be said for highlighting those already in the mix doing dope shit. Fool’s Gold's Sleepy Tom has been a regular on DAD with numerous tracks and we’ve supported his mixes too. Today, the Vancouver native gave us the third edition of his PILLOWCAST to premiere, and it’s a doozy.

jakel4363 days ago
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Sleepy Tom - "Jobless" EP

Vancouver's Sleepy Tom has been around for a minute bubbling ever since he dropped his first EP on A-Trak's Fool's Gold Records, and has been semi-quietly killing the fun, party-flavored electro house circuit for a good year and change now. This week he comes back with a follow up and it's called Jobless. Now instead of being all "sleepy" like you might think, Mr. Tom comes through with a high-powered hybrid mix of club bangers spanning breaks, house, Jersey club, acid, and pure POWER.

jakel4437 days ago
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Anna Lunoe - "Breathe (Sleepy Tom Remix)"

Vancouver's Sleepy Tom has been one of DAD's favorites this year. He's had a few dope releases, including his Fool's Gold debut, The Currency EP. Today he unleashes a new remix of Anna Lunoe's "Breathe" and you need to check it out. The track really defies any conventional genre tags. It's infectious and it's BIG. Again Sleepy Tom has been able to wow us as he effortlessly moves between styles and this one is no different. What this is? IOENO, but I do know I love it.

jakel4598 days ago
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Breach - "Jack (Sleepy Tom Bootleg)"

Vancouver's Sleepy Tom doesn't stop does he? This week the Fool's Gold producer unleashed his bootleg of Breach's club-smasher "Jack" and the result i

jakel4739 days ago
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Mounties - "Headphones (Sleepy Tom Remix)"

Vancouver's Sleepy Tom is definitely not sleeping at the wheel. After his monster remix of "Voyager" with Krusha, he has now released his take on Mounties' "Headphones." The result is a lush trap-esque big bass bomb. There's something about this track that makes you feel like you're on a safari hunt, looking for the big catch with it's punishing wood percussion, tribal chants, mystical vibes.

jakel4747 days ago

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