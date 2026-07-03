Skore Beezy

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This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.
khrisd

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JB Scofield (credit: Lincoln Gore)
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JB Scofield Brings Out Skeamer, Sai So & Skore Beezy For Rowdy Posse Cut "Hello Hi"

Continuing his never-ending run of anthems, the Holland-born, Leicester-raised rapper is back and this time round he's brought reinforcements.

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