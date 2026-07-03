Get your flight suit ready because we got Spitta, Ski, and a gang of other collaborators to tell us how the new LP came together.Insanul Ahmed
Featured
Ski Beatz talks about working with Jay-Z, Camp Lo, and others.Insanul Ahmed
There were a number of reasons that we hated the new SoundCloud, but one that we hadn't listed at the time was their "Related" feature, which wasn't akhrisd
This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.khrisd