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A single grey Dime sneaker with distinctive perforations and a chunky brown sole, displayed against a plain background
Sneakers

Dime’s Dropping An Adidas ADI2000 Skate Shoe This Weekend

The sneaker will go live April 27 at 11am EST.

Andrew Luecke812 days ago
Nike SB Ishod Wair
Sneakers

Ishod Wair Finally Got His Own Signature Nike SB Sneaker

Pro skater Ishod Wair received his first signature skate shoe with Nike SB and we spoke to him about what went into the design and what the process was like.

Zachary Harris1647 days ago
vans vault ralph steadman3
Sneakers

Vault by Vans Shines the Spotlight on Endangered Species Alongside Ralph Steadman & WildAid

Vault by Vans puts the spotlight on some of the world's endangered species in collaboration with artist Ralph Steadman and WildAid.

Sam Cole2632 days ago
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vans comfy cush5
Sneakers

Vans Opens ComfyCush High to Launch Their New Comfort-Driven Technology with a Performance from Lil Wayne

Vans champion comfort with their new ComfyCush technology brought to life at ComfyCush High in New York. 

Sam Cole2691 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Made a Signature Shoe for Pro Skater Nakel Smith

Pro skater Nakel Smith is getting his first signature shoe with adidas. Here's an early look and release date.

Riley Jones3706 days ago
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Sneakers

fragment design Collaborated on One of Converse's Most Slept on Sneakers

The second Hiroshi Fujiwara release of the weekend.

Riley Jones3768 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Added Boost Cushioning to Its Best Skate Shoe

The best of both worlds.

Riley Jones3836 days ago
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Sneakers

DC Shoes Has Reportedly Released Rob Dyrdek

The end of an era.

Riley Jones3838 days ago
Sneakers

Skateboarding’s Influence on Sneaker Design

Learn about the many ways skateboarding has influenced the sneaker industry, and continues to today.

Chris Aylen3858 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Gave One of Its Best Skate Shoes the Most Premium Makeover

Taking it back to where it all started.

Riley Jones3867 days ago
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Sneakers

The New "J-Rod" Nike SB Paul Rodriguez Sneaker Is Dropping Next Weekend

10 years later, the "J-Rods" are back.

Riley Jones3869 days ago

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