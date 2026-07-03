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Six-Word Recap: Jets @ Patriots
Complex asks our followers for a bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Heat @ Celtics
Complex asks our followers for a bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game. See what Cormega said!
Six-Word Recap: Giants @ Cowboys
Complex asks our followers for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game. See what Bun B said!
Six-Word Recap: Titans @ Jaguars
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Vikings @ Jets
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Patriots @ Dolphins
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Giants @ Colts
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Ravens @ Jets
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: USA vs. Algeria
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Celtics @ Lakers
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Lakers @ Celtics
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Lakers @ Celtics
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Celtics @ Lakers
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Celtics @ Lakers
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Blackhawks @ Flyers
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Flyers @ Blackhawks
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Celtics @ Magic
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.
Six-Word Recap: Lakers @ Suns
Complex combs users' Twitter submissions for the best bite-sized summary of last night's biggest game.