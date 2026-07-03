Simon On The Moon

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Simon On The Moon (credit: Stella Ezimoha)
Music

Premiere: Swedish Pop Wonder Simon On The Moon Unveils R&B-Tinged "Stromboli"

It's only a matter of time before the Frank Ocean collaborator takes over the charts completely.

James Keith2668 days ago

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