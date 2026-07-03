Sidney Samson

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One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.
khrisd
Stuck indoors because of Nemo? Take some time out and relive the week's best remixes, featuring everyone from Kissy Sell Out and Brillz to Star Slinger and Atlantic Connection. All bases covered, yadig?!
khrisd

Latest Stories

trojan 2
Music

Sidney Samson - "Trojan (ZBRA Bootleg)"

On the low, Atlanta's ZBRA is a monster. He's got a handle on big room chord progression that most would dream of, and his production is massive. He

nappy4454 days ago
hxv thunderbolt edit
Music

Sidney Samson & Justin Prime - "Thunderbolt (Heroes x Villains Edit)"

Well damn, didn't we just get a fierce CHAPEL EP from Heroes x Villains that was practically turned everything into darkness and despair for us... and

khrisd4540 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Far East Movement & Sidney Samson - "Bang It To The Curb"

If you haven't borne witness to what Korean-American production quartet Far East Movement's club crusher with Rell the Soundbender "Murder Was The Bas

marcuskdowling4569 days ago
sidney samson leroy styles ylb cover
Music

Sidney Samson & Leroy Styles Release New Single, "YLB," For Tiesto's Musical Freedom

Out today on Tiesto's Musical Freedom is Sidney Samson's latest single, the wonderfully-titled "YLB" (aka "You Little Bitch"), which is a collaboration with Leroy Styles for Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint. This record has been catching fire as of late, and it's easy to understand why when you give it a listen.

khrisd4694 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Sidney Samson - "Chase the Trap"

The last time we heard Sidney Samson in the trap, it was via Valentino Khan's remix of "The World is Yours," but now it looks like he took a page from

khrisd4849 days ago

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