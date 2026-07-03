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Katy Perry's had an interesting relationship with electronic music. She broke through the mainstream with Dr. Luke, who has been known to knock out trkhrisd
There are all kinds of random holidays celebrated on some Hallmark employees' calendar of calendars. I remember growing up trying to figure out what tkhrisd
One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.khrisd
Stuck indoors because of Nemo? Take some time out and relive the week's best remixes, featuring everyone from Kissy Sell Out and Brillz to Star Slinger and Atlantic Connection. All bases covered, yadig?!khrisd