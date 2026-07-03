At ComplexCon 2018, Raekwon, No I.D., and Sickamore joined host Wayno for a ComplexCon(versations) panel, New God Flow: How to Make a Rap Album in 2018.Eric Skelton
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Travis Scott visited Harvard for a "Master Class on Creativity" this week. Here's what went down.Eric Skelton
Several producers instrumental in creating Travis Scott's latest opus share stories on how it all came together.Frazier Tharpe
For the 30th anniversary of its release, we got Havoc, Prodigy, Q-Tip, and everyone else involved to tell the stories behind Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous.'Insanul Ahmed