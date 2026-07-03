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complex conversations new god flow
Music

Raekwon, No I.D., and Sickamore Explain How to Make a Rap Album in 2018

At ComplexCon 2018, Raekwon, No I.D., and Sickamore joined host Wayno for a ComplexCon(versations) panel, New God Flow: How to Make a Rap Album in 2018.

Eric Skelton2768 days ago
travis scott harvard 5
Music

Inside Travis Scott's Harvard Talk: 'A Master Class in Creativity'

Travis Scott visited Harvard for a "Master Class on Creativity" this week. Here's what went down.

Eric Skelton2781 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Turned in His "Sicko Mode" Verse the Same Day 'ASTROWORLD' Was Released

At ComplexCon 2018, A&R and close Travis Scott collaborator Sickamore shared some details about the creation of 'ASTROWORLD.'

edwinortiz2813 days ago
How AstroWorld Came Together
Music

'ASTROWORLD' Producers Explain How They Helped Deliver Travis Scott's Vision

Several producers instrumental in creating Travis Scott's latest opus share stories on how it all came together.

Frazier Tharpe2892 days ago
The Culture
Music

How Sickamore Went From Hustling Mixtapes to Crafting Platinum Albums With YG and Travis Scott | The Culture

Jinx chops it up with Sickamore to get the story behind his work with hip-hop stars like YG and Travis Scott.

edwinortiz3264 days ago
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