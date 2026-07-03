Latest Stories
Raekwon, No I.D., and Sickamore Explain How to Make a Rap Album in 2018
At ComplexCon 2018, Raekwon, No I.D., and Sickamore joined host Wayno for a ComplexCon(versations) panel, New God Flow: How to Make a Rap Album in 2018.
Inside Travis Scott's Harvard Talk: 'A Master Class in Creativity'
Travis Scott visited Harvard for a "Master Class on Creativity" this week. Here's what went down.
Drake Turned in His "Sicko Mode" Verse the Same Day 'ASTROWORLD' Was Released
At ComplexCon 2018, A&R and close Travis Scott collaborator Sickamore shared some details about the creation of 'ASTROWORLD.'
'ASTROWORLD' Producers Explain How They Helped Deliver Travis Scott's Vision
Several producers instrumental in creating Travis Scott's latest opus share stories on how it all came together.
How Sickamore Went From Hustling Mixtapes to Crafting Platinum Albums With YG and Travis Scott | The Culture
Jinx chops it up with Sickamore to get the story behind his work with hip-hop stars like YG and Travis Scott.