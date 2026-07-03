Shannon Brown

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Shannon Brown
Sports

Ex-NBA Player Shannon Brown Arrested for Firing Gun at People Viewing Home He Was Selling

Former NBA player Shannon Brown was arrested last week after he allegedly fired a gun at two people viewing his 'for sale' home.

Joe Price2261 days ago

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