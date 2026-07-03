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Latest Stories
Music
Ye References 'Chappelle's Show,' Joaquin Phoenix, Sid Vicious Amid Nazism Controversy
The 2010 mockumentary 'I'm Still Here,' featuring Diddy, chronicled Phoenix's acting retirement fakeout.
Trace William Cowen511 days ago
Style
Vivienne Westwood’s Impact on Streetwear Is Bigger Than You Think
The late Vivienne Westwood is known as a fashion designer who represented the best of British culture. But the queen of punk truly shaped street style forever.
Lei Takanashi1274 days ago
Music
Playboi Carti Talks With Kid Cudi About Kanye's Work on 'Whole Lotta Red' Album: 'He Opened My Eyes'
Carti spoke with his "M3tamorphosis" collaborator Kid Cudi about his excitement for the 'WLR' live experience, working with 'Ye, his love of punk, and more.
Trace William Cowen1963 days ago