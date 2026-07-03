Sevn Thomas

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nicki
Music

Here Are the Credits for Nicki Minaj's 'Queen' Album

Nicki Minaj's first new album in four years, 'Queen,' is out today and features a veritable assortment of superstar collaborators. We've compiled the full credits list for your perusal.

Trace William Cowen2897 days ago
Montreal Speng Squire Expressions of Now
Music

Speng Squire's "Expressions of Now" Is Your Perfect Long Weekend Listen

The Montreal artist just dropped his debut full-length project featuring production frrom DRTWRK, Sevn Thomas, Rich Kidd and more.

jayemkayem3380 days ago

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