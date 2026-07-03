Latest Stories
Chicago Files Lawsuits Against DoorDash and Grubhub for Engaging in 'Deceptive Business Practices'
The City of Chicago has filed seperate lawsuits against delivery services DoorDash and Grubhub for allegedly engaging in deceptive business practices.
Former MoviePass Executives Reach Settlement With FTC Over Deceptive Practices
An FTC complaint alleges MoviePass purposely deployed a series of deceptive methods in an effort to prevent its subscribers from using its service.
Weed Delivery Explained: How to Use Marijuana Delivery Services Near You
From how to buy weed online to the best cannabis delivery services, here's what you should know & expect when getting marijuana delivered.
Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Service to Chicago
He's been taking the event on the road.
Uber Testing Expanded Monthly Subscription That Merges Rides, Eats, and JUMP
This new plan from Uber rivals Lyft and their All-Access service.
Apple Reportedly Spending Over $500 Million on New Gaming Service
Apple previously held a special event to further detail their Apple TV shows in the pipeline, as well as their new gaming service.
MoviePass Accused of Resubscribing Canceled Accounts Without Permission
Former MoviePass customers express frustration after the company allegedly canceled their service cancelation. The complaints arrive as MoviePass faces mounting financial problems.
Say Goodbye to UberRUSH: Uber Cancels On-Demand Delivery Service
Uber's courier service will officially end this summer.
Premiere: Hagan's Remix Of Majora's "Rio Citrus" Is A Funky Treat
A vibrant, funky stepper.