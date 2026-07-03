Latest Stories
‘Survivor’ Live Finale Returns With Nationwide Challenge
Fans are invited to participate in the Survivor 50 Challenge, a cross-country hunt culminating in tickets to the live season finale.
The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.
Nas and Hit-Boy Take Victory Lap With Final Collab Album ‘Magic 3’
"I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with Hit-Boy & I," the rapper wrote on his 50th birthday. "It’s been nothing short of Magical!"
'The Wendy Williams Show' Airing Final Episode This Week After 13 Seasons
After 13 years in syndication, 'The Wendy Williams Show' will officially come to an end this week when the daytime talk show airs its series finale.
Issa Rae 'Can't Believe' This Is the Final 'Insecure' Trailer She'll Be Sharing
Series co-creator Issa Rae shared the trailer for the last season of her beloved show 'Insecure,' tweeting that she can't believe it's about to end.
'Power' Final Season Will Air in Two Parts, Mary J. Blige Featured in Sequel Series
Blige has also inked an exclusive first-look television deal with Lionsgate Television.
Maisie Williams Wished Arya Had Killed This 'Game of Thrones' Character
The actress behind Arya Stark's many faces admitted that initially, she had hoped Arya would kill this 'Game of Thrones' character.
The Best and Worst TV Series Finales
<p>Is finishing off a beloved series in a way where everyone is happy even possible? Many have tried and many have failed, but there are a handful of series that stayed true to their longtime viewers and dedicated fans. Here’s a list of series finales that nailed it, and others that didn’t.</p>