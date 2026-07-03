A devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Haiti, devastating the island just years after another huge earthquake killed over 200,000 people.Joe Price
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A massive 7.1 earthquake hit the Eastern Coast of Japan, shaking multiple cities, the Japan Times reported. It was the strongest quake since April 2020.Xavier Hamilton
Southern California, including the greater Los Angeles area, was just hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake.Joe Price
Seeing San Andreas in 4DX is the closest to feeling up The Rock IRLLaToya Ferguson