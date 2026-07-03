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Latest Stories
Style
The Best Men's Style Brands of 2016
Supreme, Gucci, Saint Laurent, John Elliott and more: These men's fashion labels were a bright spot in an otherwise totally sucky year.
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Second/Layer's New Collection Deserves a Prime Time Spot
Second/Layer's spring/summer 2017 collection hits all the right notes.
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Style
Get to Know the Group of U.S. Menswear Brands Nominated For This Year's Woolmark Prize
The competition recognizes some of the coolest brands out right now.
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A Sneak Peek at the Brands You Need to Know About This Fall
Don't sleep on these established names and up-and-comers
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