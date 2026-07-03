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Latest Stories
Music
Kanye West Shares Video of 10-Year-Old DJ Mixing and Scratching 'Ye'
DJ Livia is a talented 10-year-old from Chicago who is turning heads for her impressive skills behind the decks as the youngest member of the sibling crew, Monster Kids.
Eric Skelton2964 days ago
Music
16 DJs That Can Actually Scratch
Get familiar with 16 of the best scratching DJs in the business.
C. Vernon Coleman II3935 days ago