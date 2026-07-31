The NFL unveiled its latest Origins collection ahead of Super Bowl LVII featuring local creators Elias Jade Not Afraid, Manor, Ashley Macias, and OXDX.Mike DeStefano
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As Rihanna prepares to deliver a stunning performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, we reflect on her past comments on the NFL to see how we got here.Jordan Rose
A young Arizona girl was tragically killed by a parked car’s power window when, according to the Phoenix Police Department, it “rolled up on her."Brenton Blanchet
The 32-year-old was reportedly booked for one count of aggravated assault on Saturday, after he was treated for injuries sustained at an Arizona bar.Joshua Espinoza