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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Scotland Votes No to Independence
The results are in for the vote on Scotland's independence.
Christopher Spata4320 days ago
Pop Culture
What the Hell Is Happening With Scottish Independence?
One Scot explains what the vote for Scottish independence means to him and how it will change the UK forever.
Ewen Hosie4328 days ago