SCOTT STAPP

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(L-R) T.I. and Scott Stapp.
Music

T.I. Confirms He Prevented Creed's Scott Stapp From Hurting Himself at Miami Hotel

"Glory goes to God," T.I. said of the incident. "I didn't do anything."

tara mahadevan162 days ago
Music

Creed's Scott Stapp Threatened to Assassinate President Obama Under The Belief That He Was On a CIA Mission

The latest incident in the troubled life of the former Creed frontman.

Brandon Jenkins4235 days ago

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