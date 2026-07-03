Scion Fr S

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Sports

Thankfully, The Subaru BRZ Will Survive For a Second Generation

It seems that Toyota's BMW partnership isn't affecting the Subaru partnership.

Stirling Matheson4392 days ago
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Sports

Cosworth's First Power Pack for the BRZ and FR-S Has Arrived

Engine tuner Cosworth has announced power upgrades for the Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ.

Zach Doell4429 days ago
Sports

Cosworth Tweeted Out Some More Teasers and Info About the Upcoming FR-S/BRZ (Video)

It's going to kick ass, but how much ass will it kick?

Stirling Matheson4443 days ago
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Sports

IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING: Cosworth to Debut Tuned FR-S/BRZ This Year

The BRZ and FR-S only have one real problem, and it's the power.

Stirling Matheson4445 days ago
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Sports

Toyota GT86 Expected to Lose Roof but Gain Turbo, AWD, and Two More Doors

The Toyota GT86 looks to become a convertible, add a turbo, all-wheel-drive, and sedan option.

Zach Doell4459 days ago
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Sports

Scion to Offer Free Rentals For When Buyers’ Scions Aren’t Big Enough

Can't fit 12 sheets of plywood in the back of your FR-S? Go get a Toyota Tacoma for the day.

Stirling Matheson4468 days ago
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Sports

Toyota is Tired of Waiting For Subaru to Chop The Roof Off of the FR-S/BRZ

Subaru is worried about safety, but Toyota just wants to feel the wind.

Stirling Matheson4555 days ago
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Sports

X-Tomi Design Also Shooting Brake-ified the Toyota GT-86

Scion FR-S/Subaru BRZ in 'Murica.

Stirling Matheson4557 days ago
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Sports

How the Kia GT4 Stinger Stacks Up Against the Subaru BRZ and Scion FR-S

This thing could be a fun little beast.

Tony Markovich4566 days ago
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Pop Culture

Only a Fraction of Players Will Ever Use the Coolest Feature in "Gran Turismo 6"

The game can recreate your real-life races.

Michael Rougeau4606 days ago
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Sports

The 2013 SEMA Awards Are Identical to the 2012 SEMA Awards

Is this laziness or consistency?

Stirling Matheson4636 days ago
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Sports

The Scion FR-S Concept One by Bulletproof is Here to Murder All the Supercars

500 horses and a ton of downforce sounds like exactly what this car needed.

Stirling Matheson4639 days ago
Sports

Joyous News! Toyota is Considering an FR-S Sedan or Shooting Brake

Now wives can be convinced that the FR-S is a good idea.

Stirling Matheson4662 days ago
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Sports

These FR-S/BRZ Patents Portend That a Faster Version is Coming Soon

What is this, and how fast will it go?

Stirling Matheson4663 days ago
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Sports

The Scion FR-S Convertible is on Ice Indefinitely

Lovers of affordable sports cars and the open sky aren't happy.

Stirling Matheson4667 days ago
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Sports

The World's Fastest Drift Was 134.8mph in a 1,000 Hp Toyota GT-86 (video)

135 mph can feel nuts when the car is moving forward.

Stirling Matheson4698 days ago
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Sports

The Ferrari-Quick TRD GT-86 Could Get a Spec Racing Series

That's right this Toyota GT-86/Scion FR-S can keep up with a Ferrari 458 around Tsukuba Circuit.

Stirling Matheson4754 days ago

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