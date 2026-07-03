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Andy Serkis Defends 'Lord of the Rings' All-White Cast: 'They Know They Don't Want People Coming In'
Pop Culture

Andy Serkis Defends All-White ‘Hunt for Gollum’ Cast, Rejects ‘Ticking Boxes’

The director cited Tolkien’s Norse influences and said the film would ‘somewhat’ acknowledge diversity criticism while casting ‘where relevant.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 hours ago

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