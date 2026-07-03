School Of X

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School Of X (credit: Fryd Frydendahl)
Music

Premiere: School Of X Reflects On Isolation And Fading Relationships On "Bad Love"

Taken from his debut album 'Armlock', due May 29 via Tambourhinoceros.

James Keith2279 days ago

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