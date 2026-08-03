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Pop Culture
Man Allegedly Posed as Pro Basketball Player to Steal $90,000 BMW From Hotel Valet
Police say the suspect used a valet ticket and a fake pro athlete story to drive off in a dealership loaner.
Trey Alston9 minutes ago