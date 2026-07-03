Sasha Frere Jones

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Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.
Mike DeStefano

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Sasha Frere-Jones Leaves Genius for L.A. Times

The former 'New Yorker' critic leaves the rap lyric annotation site to form a new vertical in L.A.

Jack Erwin4020 days ago

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