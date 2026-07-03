UK band The xx first burst on to the music scene in 2009 with their self-titled debut album. Since then, the quartet has become a trio, they've releasjakel
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If you look at dance music, it's always been more of a singles-driven market. The idea of a smash album has always been there, and artists have crafteandroids
You can't escape it: EDM is seen as the sound of the youth. Just look at your parents' faces when you throw on some amazing new track. Yet like with aandroids
We've previously gave you some suggestions on DJs to follow on twitter, but we left out one of the most important parts: DJs love to share information on their travels. And sometimes, that shit can be crazy to read. There's nothing like catching up on a DJ's travelogue and seeing them talking about how to make tea, or ranking on British Airways, or even wondering why someone is making their sushi.khrisd