Sasha

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You can't escape it: EDM is seen as the sound of the youth. Just look at your parents' faces when you throw on some amazing new track. Yet like with a
androids
We've previously gave you some suggestions on DJs to follow on twitter, but we left out one of the most important parts: DJs love to share information on their travels. And sometimes, that shit can be crazy to read. There's nothing like catching up on a DJ's travelogue and seeing them talking about how to make tea, or ranking on British Airways, or even wondering why someone is making their sushi.
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Sasha To Release "Involver 3" Mix

The art of the DJ mix is often questioned. "It's just pushing buttons," an onlooker says, but we know they're just ignorant (or as we like to say arou

jakel4903 days ago

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