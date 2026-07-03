Sarah Lotz

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Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: Scared of Airplanes and/or Creepy Kids? This Book Will Terrify You

Novelist Sarah Lotz discusses her part-horror, part-thriller, all-excellent new book, "The Three."

MattBarone4445 days ago

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