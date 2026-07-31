Sarah Jane Nader

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Pete Davidson attends the 2026 Netflix Upfront at Sunset Pier 94 Studios on May 13, 2026 in New York City.
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Pete Davidson Spotted With Sarah Jane Nader Nearly Three Months After Elsie Hewitt Split

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