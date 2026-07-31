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Pop Culture
Pete Davidson Spotted With Sarah Jane Nader Nearly Three Months After Elsie Hewitt Split
Davidson and Hewitt welcomed a daughter, 8-month-old Scottie, last December.
Jaelani Turner-Williams42 minutes ago