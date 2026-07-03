Saoirse Ronan

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little women
Pop Culture

People Are Cracking Jokes After Spotting Water Bottle in 'Little Women' Scene

'Game of Thrones' also made a similar gaffe during its final season.

tara mahadevan2297 days ago
anderson
Music

Anderson .Paak and Alessia Cara Lose Brutal Charades Battle to Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon

Anderson .Paak and Alessia Cara both have new albums to promote, so naturally, they've been tasked with a game of charades.

Trace William Cowen2781 days ago
Greta Gerwig
Pop Culture

Greta Gerwig Directing 'Little Women' Remake Courting Her 'Lady Bird' Stars Plus Meryl Streep, Emma Stone

Greta Gerwig, who scored several Academy Award nominations for her directorial debut "Lady Bird" is looking to take on "Little Women" next. Meryl Street, Emma Stone, and more are reportedly in talks to star in the movie.

Victoria L. Johnson2940 days ago
snl
Pop Culture

Basically Everyone Hated This 'Saturday Night Live' Irish Airline Sketch

'SNL' missed the mark on an otherwise OK-ish episode.

Trace William Cowen3147 days ago
This is a photo of SNL.
Pop Culture

Saoirse Ronan and the Women of 'SNL' Address Sexual Predators in "Welcome to Hell"

The music video talks about how women should deal with men who are sexual predators.

Eric Diep3148 days ago
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This is a photo of Saoirse Ronan.
Pop Culture

Saoirse Ronan Tries to Get People to Pronounce Her Name Correctly in 'SNL' Monologue

Saoirse Ronan makes her 'SNL' debut with musical guest U2.

Eric Diep3148 days ago
This is a photo of Trump.
Pop Culture

Alec Baldwin Returns as Donald Trump to Spoof 'A Christmas Carol' in 'SNL' Cold Open

Alec Baldwin is back as Donald Trump to confront some ghosts from his past, present, and future.

Eric Diep3148 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"The Host": The Next Teen Phenomenon You Need to Know

Technically it's for adults.

nancy-stiles4900 days ago
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"X-Men: First Class" Holds Up As The Year's Best Comic Book Movie Image
Pop Culture

House Calls: "X-Men: First Class" Holds Up As The Year's Best Comic Book Movie

This week's slate of DVD/Blu-ray releases also includes the badass Hanna from X-Men, Will Ferrell's Everything Must Go, and Fringe's slept-on third season.

MattBarone5428 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Peter Jackson Explains The Future Of Movies At 48 Frames Per Second

The director behind <em>The Lords Of The Rings</em> is ready to change the game.

Complex5575 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Review: "Hanna" (Starring Saoirse Ronan & Cate Blanchett)

A little killer goes a long way in this hyperactive action-thriller.

MattBarone5579 days ago
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Pop Culture

Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" To Begin Filming

Despite extensive delays in filming, the latest J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation is finally back on track.

Complex5639 days ago

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