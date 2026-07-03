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People Are Cracking Jokes After Spotting Water Bottle in 'Little Women' Scene
'Game of Thrones' also made a similar gaffe during its final season.
Anderson .Paak and Alessia Cara Lose Brutal Charades Battle to Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon
Anderson .Paak and Alessia Cara both have new albums to promote, so naturally, they've been tasked with a game of charades.
Greta Gerwig Directing 'Little Women' Remake Courting Her 'Lady Bird' Stars Plus Meryl Streep, Emma Stone
Greta Gerwig, who scored several Academy Award nominations for her directorial debut "Lady Bird" is looking to take on "Little Women" next. Meryl Street, Emma Stone, and more are reportedly in talks to star in the movie.
Basically Everyone Hated This 'Saturday Night Live' Irish Airline Sketch
'SNL' missed the mark on an otherwise OK-ish episode.
Saoirse Ronan and the Women of 'SNL' Address Sexual Predators in "Welcome to Hell"
The music video talks about how women should deal with men who are sexual predators.
Saoirse Ronan Tries to Get People to Pronounce Her Name Correctly in 'SNL' Monologue
Saoirse Ronan makes her 'SNL' debut with musical guest U2.
Alec Baldwin Returns as Donald Trump to Spoof 'A Christmas Carol' in 'SNL' Cold Open
Alec Baldwin is back as Donald Trump to confront some ghosts from his past, present, and future.
Watch Don Cheadle and Saoirse Ronan Slay at "Catchphrase" on 'Jimmy Fallon'
It was intense.
See the First Look at Wes Anderson's New Movie "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
Jeff Goldblum has a beard!
"The Host": The Next Teen Phenomenon You Need to Know
Technically it's for adults.
Saoirse Ronan Joins the Cast of Wes Anderson's "Grand Budapest Hotel"
As the female lead.
Video: Check Out This Disturbing Clip From The Upcoming Vampire Drama “Byzantium”
That background music is just freaky.
House Calls: "X-Men: First Class" Holds Up As The Year's Best Comic Book Movie
This week's slate of DVD/Blu-ray releases also includes the badass Hanna from X-Men, Will Ferrell's Everything Must Go, and Fringe's slept-on third season.
Peter Jackson Explains The Future Of Movies At 48 Frames Per Second
The director behind <em>The Lords Of The Rings</em> is ready to change the game.
Review: "Hanna" (Starring Saoirse Ronan & Cate Blanchett)
A little killer goes a long way in this hyperactive action-thriller.
Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" To Begin Filming
Despite extensive delays in filming, the latest J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation is finally back on track.