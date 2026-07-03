Santiago Rodríguez discusses his extraordinary journey playing soccer in the heart of bustling New York City, his profound connection to his Latino heritage, and his experiences on and off the field.Lariza Quintero
Featured
'Alita: Battle Angel' director Robert Rodriguez breaks down how he worked with James Cameron to craft the new 20th Century Fox film.Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
Gabriel Luna and Alfred Molina Give You a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Robert Rodriguez's New Series, "Matador"
The stars of Robert Rodriguez's thrilling new El Rey network drama share a glimpse of their world.Tara Aquino
The actress gets candid about fame and fake friends.Tara Aquino