Sam Frank

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As you should already know, Skream's officially played his last dubstep show for the time being. To some, it might seem like an abrupt decision, but f
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Belgian producer Netsky is a great example of how fast someone can rise in this day in age. He was first being championed by DJ Hype, who was molding
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skream rollercoaster remixes
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Skream ft. Sam Frank - "Rollercoaster (Hrdvsion Remix)"

Well alright. We weren't expecting more remixes of Skream's "Rollercoaster," seeing as the advertised reworks from Jimmy Edgar and Route 94 have alrea

khrisd4671 days ago
skream rollercoaster remixes
Music

Skream ft. Sam Frank - "Rollercoaster (Route 94 Remix)"

The story of Skream's "Rollercoaster," in a nutshell: Skream officially decrees that's he's currently focusing on house and disco-tinged tracks, which

khrisd4681 days ago
skream rollercoaster remixes
Music

Skream ft. Sam Frank - "Rollercoaster (Jimmy Edgar Remix)"

Were you one of the many who didn't take well to Skream's disco turn on "Rollercoaster," and wanted to hear Sam Frank turned down just a bit? Dial up Jimmy Edgar's remix, which takes things into a more chilled arena, something that might be called "bedroom twerk" by those of you who remember that push earlier this summer. Whatever you want to call it, this track has bedroom eyes written all over it. Your rollercoaster might be a wild adventure, but it only runs in the late night.

khrisd4690 days ago
skream rollercoaster vid
Music

Skream ft. Sam Frank - “Rollercoaster”

Brilliant. Pure genius. With so many people thinking that the world is going to end when someone like Skream says they're going to be exploring genres

khrisd4693 days ago
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Stream Benga's "Chapter II" in its Entirety

Benga has announced that his forthcoming album, Chapter II, is streaming right now; you can listen to the entire project via this website. DAD's definitely loving what we're hearing, including tracks like "War Zone" with Sam Frank, and the first track, "Yellow." There was a reason why we were so hype over this, and you'll be able to hear why.

khrisd4824 days ago
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Benga Releases Tracklist and Cover Art for "Chapter II"

Color us anxious, but we've been waiting for today for a while. Benga's Chapter II has eluded us for the better part of 2012, especially since he dro

khrisd4848 days ago

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