Latest Stories
T-Pain's New 'On Top of the Covers' Album Sees Him Take on Hits by Sam Cooke, Journey, Frank Sinatra, and More
T-Pain referred to his new release as "my cover album of songs inspired by white people." Hear him tackle Black Sabbath, Sam Smith, and more here.
HFPA Member Apologizes to Daniel Kaluuya, Says She Didn’t Mistake Him for Leslie Odom Jr.
An HFPA member explained her side of the story regarding a question she asked Daniel Kaluuya where it appeared she confused him with Leslie Odom Jr.
Speedy Morman Hosts a Star-Studded Discussion of ‘One Night in Miami...’
Complex's Speedy Morman hosts a virtual conversation with Robert Glasper, Vic Mensa and Udonis Haslem about Regina King's poignant One Night in Miami...film.
Trailer for Regina King-Directed ‘One Night in Miami’ Unites Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke
Muhammad Ali celebrated his first win over Sonny Liston with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. 'One Night In Miami' speculates how that might have gone.
The Best Music Documentaries on Netflix Right Now
From 'Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything' to 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,' here are the best music documentaries on Netflix to binge on while self-distancing.
The-Dream Just Released a New Project Full of Sam Cooke Covers
With eight songs in total.